Priority Rules (Cahn-Ingold-Prelog)

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules are used to determine the priority of substituents attached to the double-bonded carbons in alkenes. By comparing the atomic numbers of the atoms directly attached to the double-bonded carbons, one can assign priorities that help in identifying whether the isomer is Z or E. Mastery of these rules is necessary for accurate labeling of the structures.