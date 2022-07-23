Anti-Coplanar vs. Syn-Coplanar

In the context of E2 eliminations, anti-coplanar refers to the spatial arrangement where the leaving group and the hydrogen being removed are positioned 180 degrees apart, which is ideal for the reaction. Conversely, syn-coplanar arrangements, where these groups are on the same side, are less favorable and occur only under specific conditions, such as when rotation around a bond is restricted.