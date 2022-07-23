Show that the (S,S) enantiomer of this (R,R) diastereomer of 1-bromo-1,2-diphenylpropane also undergoes E2 elimination to give the cis diastereomer of the product. (We do not expect these achiral reagents to distinguish between enantiomers.)
Make models of the following compounds, and predict the products formed when they react with the strong bases shown.
(b) meso-1,2-dibromo-1,2-diphenylethane + (CH3CH2)3N:
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Key Concepts
E2 Elimination Mechanism
Anti-Coplanar vs. Syn-Coplanar
Meso Compounds
Make models of the following compounds, and predict the products formed when they react with the strong bases shown.
(c) (d,l)-1,2-dibromo-1,2-diphenylethane + (CH3CH2)3N:
Make models of the following compounds, and predict the products formed when they react with the strong bases shown.
(d)
For each reaction, decide whether substitution or elimination (or both) is possible, and predict the products you expect. Label the major products.
c. chlorocyclohexane+NaOCH3 in CH3OH
d. chlorocyclohexane + NaOC(CH3)3 in (CH3)3COH
Make models of the following compounds, and predict the products formed when they react with the strong bases shown.
(a)
Predict the elimination products of the following reactions, and label the major products.
a. cis-1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane + NaOCH3 in CH3OH