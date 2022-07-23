Make models of the following compounds, and predict the products formed when they react with the strong bases shown.
(b) meso-1,2-dibromo-1,2-diphenylethane + (CH3CH2)3N:
Make models of the following compounds, and predict the products formed when they react with the strong bases shown.
(b) meso-1,2-dibromo-1,2-diphenylethane + (CH3CH2)3N:
Make models of the following compounds, and predict the products formed when they react with the strong bases shown.
(c) (d,l)-1,2-dibromo-1,2-diphenylethane + (CH3CH2)3N:
For each reaction, decide whether substitution or elimination (or both) is possible, and predict the products you expect. Label the major products.
a. 1−bromo−1−methylcyclohexane + NaOH in acetone
Which of these reactions are likely to produce both elimination and substitution products?
a. 2-bromopentane + NaOCH3
b. 3-bromo-3-methylpentane + NaOMe. (Me = methyl, CH3)
c. 2-bromo-3-ethylpentane + NaOH
For each reaction, decide whether substitution or elimination (or both) is possible, and predict the products you expect. Label the major products.
c. chlorocyclohexane+NaOCH3 in CH3OH
d. chlorocyclohexane + NaOC(CH3)3 in (CH3)3COH
Make models of the following compounds, and predict the products formed when they react with the strong bases shown.
(a)