Step 4: Predict the product of the elimination. When the β-hydrogen anti-periplanar to the bromine is removed, a double bond forms between the α and β carbons. The stereochemistry of the product depends on the spatial arrangement of the substituents on the double bond. For the (S,S) enantiomer, the elimination leads to the cis diastereomer of the product because the substituents on the double bond are on the same side.