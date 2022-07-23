Anti-Coplanar vs. Syn-Coplanar

In E2 reactions, the terms anti-coplanar and syn-coplanar refer to the spatial arrangement of atoms involved in the elimination process. Anti-coplanar configurations, where the leaving group and the hydrogen are on opposite sides, are favored and lead to more stable products. In contrast, syn-coplanar configurations, where these groups are on the same side, are less common and typically occur when rotation around a bond is restricted.