Step 2: Analyze the structure of 2-methylcyclohexanol (part c). Protonation of the hydroxyl group (-OH) by the acid converts it into a better leaving group (water). This is followed by the loss of water to form a carbocation. In this case, the carbocation forms at the carbon bearing the hydroxyl group. Consider possible rearrangements to form a more stable carbocation, such as a hydride or alkyl shift.