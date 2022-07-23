Textbook Question
Write a balanced equation for each reaction, showing the major product you expect.
(a)
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Write a balanced equation for each reaction, showing the major product you expect.
(a)
Predict the major products of acid-catalyzed dehydration of the following alcohols.
(c)
(d)
Predict the products of the following reactions. When more than one product is expected, predict which will be the major product.
What halides would undergo E2 dehydrohalogenation to give the following pure alkenes?
d. methylenecyclohexane
What halides would undergo E2 dehydrohalogenation to give the following pure alkenes?
e. 4-methylcyclohexene
What halides would undergo E2 dehydrohalogenation to give the following pure alkenes?
a. hex-1-ene
b. isobutylene
c. pent-2-ene