Epoxidation

Epoxidation is a chemical reaction that involves the conversion of alkenes into epoxides, which are three-membered cyclic ethers. This reaction typically occurs through the addition of an electrophilic oxygen species to the double bond of the alkene. In this case, magnesium monoperoxyphthalate (MMPP) acts as the oxidizing agent, facilitating the formation of the epoxide from trans-2-methylhept-3-ene.