Predict the products, including stereochemistry where appropriate, for the m-chloroperoxybenzoic acid epoxidations of the following alkenes.
c. cis-cyclodecene
d. trans-cyclodecene
Predict the products, including stereochemistry where appropriate, for the m-chloroperoxybenzoic acid epoxidations of the following alkenes.
c. cis-cyclodecene
d. trans-cyclodecene
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
b. trans-hex-3-ene + peroxyacetic acid (CH3CO3H) in water
c. 1-methylcyclohexene + MMPP in ethanol
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
d. trans-cyclodecene + peroxyacetic acid in acidic water
e. cis-cyclodecene + mCPBA in CH2Cl2, then dilute aqueous acid
a. Propose a mechanism for the conversion of cis-hex-3-ene to the epoxide (3,4-epoxyhexane) and the ring-opening reaction to give the glycol, hexane-3,4-diol. In your mechanism, pay particular attention to the stereochemistry of the intermediates and products.
b. Repeat part (a) for trans-hex-3-ene. Compare the products obtained from cis- and trans-hex-3-ene. Is this reaction sequence stereospecific?
Predict the products, including stereochemistry where appropriate, for the m-chloroperoxybenzoic acid epoxidations of the following alkenes.
a. cis-hex-2-ene
b. trans-hex-2-ene
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. cis-hex-2-ene + mCPBA in chloroform