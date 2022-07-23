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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 32d,e
Chapter 8, Problem 32d,e

Predict the major products of the following reactions.
d. trans-cyclodecene + peroxyacetic acid in acidic water
e. cis-cyclodecene + mCPBA in CH2Cl2, then dilute aqueous acid

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that both reactions involve the epoxidation of alkenes followed by acid-catalyzed ring opening of the epoxide. The reagents used (peroxyacetic acid and mCPBA) are common peroxy acids for epoxidation.
Step 2: For reaction (d), trans-cyclodecene reacts with peroxyacetic acid (CH₃COOOH) to form a trans-epoxide. The stereochemistry of the alkene dictates the stereochemistry of the epoxide, maintaining the trans configuration.
Step 3: In the second step of reaction (d), the acidic water (H₃O⁺) opens the epoxide ring via protonation of the oxygen atom, followed by nucleophilic attack by water. This results in a diol with anti stereochemistry due to the trans configuration of the starting material.
Step 4: For reaction (e), cis-cyclodecene reacts with mCPBA in CH₂Cl₂ to form a cis-epoxide. The stereochemistry of the alkene dictates the stereochemistry of the epoxide, maintaining the cis configuration.
Step 5: In the second step of reaction (e), the acidic water (H₃O⁺) opens the epoxide ring via protonation of the oxygen atom, followed by nucleophilic attack by water. This results in a diol with syn stereochemistry due to the cis configuration of the starting material.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions involve the addition of electrophiles to nucleophilic sites in alkenes or alkynes. In the context of the reactions provided, the double bonds in trans-cyclodecene and cis-cyclodecene act as nucleophiles, reacting with electrophiles such as peroxyacetic acid and mCPBA, leading to the formation of new bonds and products.
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Features of Addition Mechanisms.

Peracid Reactions

Peracids, like peroxyacetic acid and mCPBA, are strong oxidizing agents that can facilitate the formation of epoxides from alkenes. In the reactions described, these peracids react with the double bonds to form epoxide intermediates, which can then undergo further reactions in acidic conditions to yield diols or other products.
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Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis

Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis is a reaction where water, in the presence of an acid, reacts with an epoxide or other reactive intermediate to form alcohols. In the given reactions, after the formation of epoxides, the addition of dilute aqueous acid (H3O+) leads to the opening of the epoxide ring, resulting in the formation of diols as the final products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.

a. cyclohexene + KMnO4/H2O (cold, dilute)

b. cyclohexene + peroxyacetic acid in water

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.

c. cis-pent-2-ene + OsO4/H2O2

d. cis-pent-2-ene + peroxyacetic acid in water

1922
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Textbook Question

Magnesium monoperoxyphthalate (MMPP) epoxidizes alkenes much like mCPBA. MMPP is more stable, however, and it may be safer to use for large-scale and industrial reactions. Propose a mechanism for the reaction of trans-2-methylhept-3-ene with MMPP, and predict the structure of the product(s).

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Textbook Question

When 1,2-epoxycyclohexane (cyclohexene oxide) is treated with anhydrous HCl in methanol, the principal product is trans-2-methoxycyclohexanol. Propose a mechanism to account for the formation of this product.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

b. trans-hex-3-ene + peroxyacetic acid (CH3CO3H) in water

c. 1-methylcyclohexene + MMPP in ethanol

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

a. cis-hex-2-ene + mCPBA in chloroform

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