Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.
a. cyclohexene + KMnO4/H2O (cold, dilute)
b. cyclohexene + peroxyacetic acid in water
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.
a. cyclohexene + KMnO4/H2O (cold, dilute)
b. cyclohexene + peroxyacetic acid in water
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.
c. cis-pent-2-ene + OsO4/H2O2
d. cis-pent-2-ene + peroxyacetic acid in water
Magnesium monoperoxyphthalate (MMPP) epoxidizes alkenes much like mCPBA. MMPP is more stable, however, and it may be safer to use for large-scale and industrial reactions. Propose a mechanism for the reaction of trans-2-methylhept-3-ene with MMPP, and predict the structure of the product(s).
When 1,2-epoxycyclohexane (cyclohexene oxide) is treated with anhydrous HCl in methanol, the principal product is trans-2-methoxycyclohexanol. Propose a mechanism to account for the formation of this product.
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
b. trans-hex-3-ene + peroxyacetic acid (CH3CO3H) in water
c. 1-methylcyclohexene + MMPP in ethanol
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. cis-hex-2-ene + mCPBA in chloroform