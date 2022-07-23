MMPP and its Role in Organic Synthesis

MMPP (m-chloroperbenzoic acid) is a reagent used for the oxidation of alkenes to form epoxides or for other transformations. In the reaction with 1-methylcyclohexene, MMPP facilitates the formation of an epoxide intermediate, which can lead to various products depending on the reaction conditions. Understanding MMPP's reactivity is essential for predicting the outcomes of the reaction in ethanol.