Predict the products, including stereochemistry where appropriate, for the m-chloroperoxybenzoic acid epoxidations of the following alkenes.
c. cis-cyclodecene
d. trans-cyclodecene
Predict the products, including stereochemistry where appropriate, for the m-chloroperoxybenzoic acid epoxidations of the following alkenes.
c. cis-cyclodecene
d. trans-cyclodecene
Magnesium monoperoxyphthalate (MMPP) epoxidizes alkenes much like mCPBA. MMPP is more stable, however, and it may be safer to use for large-scale and industrial reactions. Propose a mechanism for the reaction of trans-2-methylhept-3-ene with MMPP, and predict the structure of the product(s).
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
b. trans-hex-3-ene + peroxyacetic acid (CH3CO3H) in water
c. 1-methylcyclohexene + MMPP in ethanol
Predict the products, including stereochemistry where appropriate, for the m-chloroperoxybenzoic acid epoxidations of the following alkenes.
a. cis-hex-2-ene
b. trans-hex-2-ene
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. cis-hex-2-ene + mCPBA in chloroform
Show how you would accomplish each of the following synthetic conversions.
(c)