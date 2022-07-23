Alkynes

Alkynes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, characterized by the suffix '-yne' in their names. They are unsaturated compounds with the general formula CnH2n-2. Recognizing the presence of a triple bond is crucial for drawing structural formulas, as it affects the geometry and reactivity of the molecule, such as in cyclohexylacetylene and 5-methyl-3-octyne.