Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Alkynes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.9 - AlkynesProblem 26d,e,f
Chapter 9, Problem 26d,e,f

Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(d) cyclohexylacetylene
(e) 5-methyl-3-octyne
(f) trans-3,5-dibromocyclodecyne

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the naming conventions used in organic chemistry. Cyclohexylacetylene is a compound where a cyclohexyl group is attached to an acetylene group. The cyclohexyl group is a six-carbon ring, and acetylene is a two-carbon alkyne (triple bond).
Step 2: Draw the cyclohexyl group. This is a six-membered carbon ring, which can be represented as a hexagon. Each vertex of the hexagon represents a carbon atom.
Step 3: Attach the acetylene group to the cyclohexyl ring. Acetylene is represented as \( \text{C} \equiv \text{C} \), a linear structure with a triple bond between two carbon atoms. Connect one of the carbon atoms of the acetylene to one of the carbon atoms in the cyclohexyl ring.
Step 4: For 5-methyl-3-octyne, start by drawing the octane backbone, which is a straight chain of eight carbon atoms. Number the carbon atoms from 1 to 8.
Step 5: Add the substituents to the octane chain. At carbon 3, introduce a triple bond (alkyne), represented as \( \text{C} \equiv \text{C} \). At carbon 5, add a methyl group (\( \text{CH}_3 \)). Ensure the structure reflects the correct positioning of the triple bond and the methyl group.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method of naming organic chemical compounds as recommended by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a standardized way to name compounds based on their structure, ensuring clear communication. Understanding IUPAC rules is essential for interpreting and writing chemical names, such as identifying the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents.

Alkynes

Alkynes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, characterized by the suffix '-yne' in their names. They are unsaturated compounds with the general formula CnH2n-2. Recognizing the presence of a triple bond is crucial for drawing structural formulas, as it affects the geometry and reactivity of the molecule, such as in cyclohexylacetylene and 5-methyl-3-octyne.

Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism, also known as geometric isomerism, occurs in alkenes and alkynes where restricted rotation around a double or triple bond leads to different spatial arrangements of substituents. In trans-3,5-dibromocyclodecyne, the 'trans' designation indicates that the bromine atoms are on opposite sides of the cyclodecyne ring, affecting the compound's physical and chemical properties.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).

(a) 2-octyne

(b) ethylisopentylacetylene

(c) ethynylbenzene

1519
views
Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).

(j) vinylacetylene

(k) (S)-3-methyl-1-penten-4-yne

1672
views
Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds, using acetylene and compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms as your organic starting materials.

(a) 3-methylnon-4-yn-3-ol (“3-ol” means there is an OH group on C3.)

794
views
Textbook Question

Give common names for the following compounds.

(a) CH3–C≡C–CH2CH3

(b) Ph–C≡C–H

1221
views
Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds, using acetylene and compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms as your organic starting materials.

(b) cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclopropane

637
views
Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).

g. 5,5-dibromo-4-phenylcyclooct-1-yne

h. (E)-6-ethyloct-2-en-4-yne

i.1,4-heptadiyne

1600
views