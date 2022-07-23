Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(a) 2-octyne
(b) ethylisopentylacetylene
(c) ethynylbenzene
Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(a) 2-octyne
(b) ethylisopentylacetylene
(c) ethynylbenzene
Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(j) vinylacetylene
(k) (S)-3-methyl-1-penten-4-yne
Develop syntheses for the following compounds, using acetylene and compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms as your organic starting materials.
(a) 3-methylnon-4-yn-3-ol (“3-ol” means there is an OH group on C3.)
Give common names for the following compounds.
(a) CH3–C≡C–CH2CH3
(b) Ph–C≡C–H
Develop syntheses for the following compounds, using acetylene and compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms as your organic starting materials.
(b) cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclopropane
Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
g. 5,5-dibromo-4-phenylcyclooct-1-yne
h. (E)-6-ethyloct-2-en-4-yne
i.1,4-heptadiyne