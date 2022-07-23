Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Alkynes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.9 - AlkynesProblem 26a,b,c
Chapter 9, Problem 26a,b,c

Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(a) 2-octyne
(b) ethylisopentylacetylene
(c) ethynylbenzene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the main chain and functional group for each compound. For 2-octyne, the main chain is an 8-carbon chain with a triple bond starting at the second carbon.
Draw the structure for 2-octyne: Start with a linear chain of 8 carbon atoms. Place a triple bond between the second and third carbon atoms. Complete the structure by adding hydrogen atoms to satisfy the tetravalency of carbon.
For ethylisopentylacetylene, recognize that 'acetylene' refers to a terminal alkyne group (C≡CH). The 'ethyl' group (C₂H₅) and 'isopentyl' group (a branched 5-carbon chain) are substituents attached to the acetylene.
Draw the structure for ethylisopentylacetylene: Start with the acetylene group (C≡CH). Attach the ethyl group to one side of the acetylene and the isopentyl group to the other side. Ensure all carbons have four bonds by adding hydrogen atoms as needed.
For ethynylbenzene, recognize that 'ethynyl' refers to a C≡CH group attached to a benzene ring. Draw a benzene ring and attach the ethynyl group to one of the carbon atoms on the ring.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method of naming organic chemical compounds as recommended by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a standard way to name compounds, ensuring that each name is unique and descriptive of the compound's structure. Understanding this system is crucial for interpreting and writing chemical names and formulas.

Alkynes

Alkynes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, characterized by the general formula CnH2n-2. The presence of the triple bond gives alkynes unique chemical properties, such as linear geometry around the triple-bonded carbons and the ability to undergo addition reactions. Recognizing the structure and reactivity of alkynes is essential for drawing and understanding compounds like 2-octyne and ethylisopentylacetylene.

Aromatic Compounds

Aromatic compounds, such as benzene, are characterized by their stable ring structure and delocalized pi electrons, which follow Huckel's rule. These compounds exhibit unique chemical properties, including resonance stability and specific reactivity patterns. Understanding the structure and behavior of aromatic compounds is crucial for drawing and interpreting compounds like ethynylbenzene, which involves a benzene ring bonded to an alkyne group.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).

(d) cyclohexylacetylene

(e) 5-methyl-3-octyne

(f) trans-3,5-dibromocyclodecyne

1174
views
Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).

(j) vinylacetylene

(k) (S)-3-methyl-1-penten-4-yne

1672
views
Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds, using acetylene and compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms as your organic starting materials.

(a) 3-methylnon-4-yn-3-ol (“3-ol” means there is an OH group on C3.)

794
views
Textbook Question

Oxidative cleavages can help to determine the positions of the triple bonds in alkynes.

(b) An unknown alkyne undergoes oxidative cleavage to give the following triacid plus one equivalent of propionic acid. Propose a structure for the alkyne.

1200
views
Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds, using acetylene and compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms as your organic starting materials.

(b) cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclopropane

637
views
Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).

g. 5,5-dibromo-4-phenylcyclooct-1-yne

h. (E)-6-ethyloct-2-en-4-yne

i.1,4-heptadiyne

1600
views