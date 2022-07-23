Alkynes

Alkynes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, characterized by the general formula CnH2n-2. The presence of the triple bond gives alkynes unique chemical properties, such as linear geometry around the triple-bonded carbons and the ability to undergo addition reactions. Recognizing the structure and reactivity of alkynes is essential for drawing and understanding compounds like 2-octyne and ethylisopentylacetylene.