Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(d) cyclohexylacetylene
(e) 5-methyl-3-octyne
(f) trans-3,5-dibromocyclodecyne
Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(d) cyclohexylacetylene
(e) 5-methyl-3-octyne
(f) trans-3,5-dibromocyclodecyne
Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(a) 2-octyne
(b) ethylisopentylacetylene
(c) ethynylbenzene
Develop syntheses for the following compounds, using acetylene and compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms as your organic starting materials.
(a) 3-methylnon-4-yn-3-ol (“3-ol” means there is an OH group on C3.)
Oxidative cleavages can help to determine the positions of the triple bonds in alkynes.
(b) An unknown alkyne undergoes oxidative cleavage to give the following triacid plus one equivalent of propionic acid. Propose a structure for the alkyne.
Oxidative cleavages can help to determine the positions of the triple bonds in alkynes.
(a) An unknown alkyne undergoes oxidative cleavage to give adipic acid and two equivalents of acetic acid. Propose a structure for the alkyne.
Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
g. 5,5-dibromo-4-phenylcyclooct-1-yne
h. (E)-6-ethyloct-2-en-4-yne
i.1,4-heptadiyne