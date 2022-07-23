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Ch.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic Substitution
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic SubstitutionProblem 41c
Chapter 6, Problem 41c

Allylic halides have the structure

c. Show the products expected from SN1 solvolysis of these halides in ethanol.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of allylic halides. Allylic halides have a halogen atom (X) attached to a carbon atom that is adjacent to a double bond. This structure allows for resonance stabilization of the carbocation formed during the SN1 reaction.
Step 2: Analyze the mechanism of SN1 solvolysis. In an SN1 reaction, the halide group (X) leaves first, forming a carbocation intermediate. The carbocation is stabilized by resonance due to the adjacent double bond.
Step 3: Consider the solvent ethanol. Ethanol acts as a nucleophile in the solvolysis reaction, attacking the carbocation intermediate to form the final product. The nucleophilic attack can occur at different resonance-stabilized positions of the carbocation.
Step 4: Predict the products. The resonance stabilization of the carbocation allows for the formation of multiple products. Ethanol can attack at different positions, leading to regioisomers. For example, in the case of the allylic halides shown in the images, the products will include ethers formed by ethanol addition at the carbocation positions.
Step 5: Draw the resonance structures and products. For each allylic halide, draw the resonance-stabilized carbocation intermediates and show the products formed by ethanol attacking these intermediates. Ensure to include all possible regioisomers in the product set.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Allylic Halides

Allylic halides are organic compounds where a halogen atom is bonded to a carbon atom adjacent to a carbon-carbon double bond. This structure allows for unique reactivity patterns, particularly in nucleophilic substitution reactions, due to the resonance stabilization of the carbocation that can form during these reactions.
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S<sub>N</sub>1 Mechanism

The S<sub>N</sub>1 mechanism is a type of nucleophilic substitution reaction characterized by a two-step process. The first step involves the formation of a carbocation intermediate after the leaving group departs, followed by the nucleophile attacking the carbocation. This mechanism is favored in polar protic solvents, such as ethanol, which stabilize the carbocation and the leaving group.
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Solvolysis

Solvolysis refers to a chemical reaction in which the solvent acts as a nucleophile and participates in the reaction. In the context of S<sub>N</sub>1 reactions, solvolysis typically involves the solvent (like ethanol) attacking the carbocation formed after the leaving group departs, leading to the formation of an ether or alcohol product, depending on the solvent used.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw perspective structures or Fischer projections for the substitution products of the following reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Two of the carbocations in Problem 6-42 are prone to rearrangement. Show how they might rearrange to more stable ­carbocations.

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Textbook Question

Allylic halides have the structure

a. Show how the first-order ionization of an allylic halide leads to a resonance-stabilized cation.

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Textbook Question

Give the substitution products expected from solvolysis of each compound by heating in ethanol.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Allylic halides have the structure

b. Draw the resonance structures of the allylic cations formed by ionization of the following halides.

(i)

(ii)

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Textbook Question

List the following carbocations in decreasing order of their stability.

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