Textbook Question
Draw perspective structures or Fischer projections for the substitution products of the following reactions.
(b)
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Draw perspective structures or Fischer projections for the substitution products of the following reactions.
(b)
Two of the carbocations in Problem 6-42 are prone to rearrangement. Show how they might rearrange to more stable carbocations.
Allylic halides have the structure
a. Show how the first-order ionization of an allylic halide leads to a resonance-stabilized cation.
Give the substitution products expected from solvolysis of each compound by heating in ethanol.
(c)
(d)
Allylic halides have the structure
b. Draw the resonance structures of the allylic cations formed by ionization of the following halides.
(i)
(ii)
List the following carbocations in decreasing order of their stability.