Textbook Question
Allylic halides have the structure
c. Show the products expected from SN1 solvolysis of these halides in ethanol.
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Allylic halides have the structure
c. Show the products expected from SN1 solvolysis of these halides in ethanol.
Draw perspective structures or Fischer projections for the substitution products of the following reactions.
(b)
Predict the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(a)
(b)
Predict the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(c)
(d)
Allylic halides have the structure
b. Draw the resonance structures of the allylic cations formed by ionization of the following halides.
(i)
(ii)
List the following carbocations in decreasing order of their stability.