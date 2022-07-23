Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic Substitution
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic SubstitutionProblem 43
Chapter 6, Problem 43

Two of the carbocations in Problem 6-42 are prone to rearrangement. Show how they might rearrange to more stable ­carbocations.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the stability of the given carbocations. Carbocation 1 has a positive charge on a secondary carbon, while Carbocation 2 has a positive charge on a primary carbon. Both carbocations are prone to rearrangement to achieve greater stability.
Step 2: For Carbocation 1, consider a hydride shift (migration of a hydrogen atom with its bonding electrons) from the adjacent tertiary carbon. This will move the positive charge to the tertiary carbon, resulting in a more stable tertiary carbocation.
Step 3: For Carbocation 2, consider a methyl shift (migration of a methyl group with its bonding electrons) from the adjacent secondary carbon. This will move the positive charge to the secondary carbon, which is more stable than the primary carbocation.
Step 4: After the rearrangements, verify the new carbocations formed. Carbocation 1 should now have the positive charge on the tertiary carbon, and Carbocation 2 should have the positive charge on the secondary carbon.
Step 5: Understand the driving force behind these rearrangements. Stability increases as the carbocation moves from primary to secondary to tertiary due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects, which help delocalize the positive charge.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
10m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbocation Stability

Carbocations are positively charged carbon species that can rearrange to achieve greater stability. The stability of carbocations increases with the degree of substitution: tertiary (3°) carbocations are more stable than secondary (2°), which are more stable than primary (1°). This stability is due to hyperconjugation and the inductive effect of alkyl groups, which help to disperse the positive charge.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Determining Carbocation Stability

Rearrangement Mechanisms

Carbocation rearrangements typically occur through two main mechanisms: hydride shifts and alkyl shifts. In a hydride shift, a hydrogen atom moves from an adjacent carbon to the carbocation, while in an alkyl shift, an alkyl group moves to stabilize the positive charge. These shifts allow the carbocation to transform into a more stable form, often leading to the formation of a more substituted carbocation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:08
Definition of Claisen Rearrangement

Reaction Pathways

Understanding reaction pathways is crucial for predicting the outcome of carbocation rearrangements. The pathway involves the initial formation of a carbocation, followed by its rearrangement to a more stable carbocation, and finally, the reaction with a nucleophile. Analyzing the energy changes and intermediates along the pathway helps in determining the most favorable rearrangement and the final product.
Recommended video:
1:08
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Allylic halides have the structure

c. Show the products expected from SN1 solvolysis of these halides in ethanol.

2140
views
Textbook Question

Draw perspective structures or Fischer projections for the substitution products of the following reactions.

(b)

955
views
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following SN2 reactions.

(a)

(b)

3155
views
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following SN2 reactions.

(c)


(d)

983
views
Textbook Question

Allylic halides have the structure

b. Draw the resonance structures of the allylic cations formed by ionization of the following halides.

(i)

(ii)

1213
views
Textbook Question

List the following carbocations in decreasing order of their stability.

2135
views
2
rank