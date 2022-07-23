Textbook Question
Allylic halides have the structure
c. Show the products expected from SN1 solvolysis of these halides in ethanol.
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Allylic halides have the structure
c. Show the products expected from SN1 solvolysis of these halides in ethanol.
Two of the carbocations in Problem 6-42 are prone to rearrangement. Show how they might rearrange to more stable carbocations.
Predict the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(a)
(b)
Predict the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(e)
(f)
Predict the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(c)
(d)
List the following carbocations in decreasing order of their stability.