Rank the following compounds in decreasing order of their reactivity toward the SN2 reaction with sodium ethoxide (Na+ –OCH2CH3) in ethanol.
methyl chloride
tert-butyl iodide
neopentyl bromide
isopropyl bromide
methyl iodide
ethyl chloride
Rank the following compounds in decreasing order of their reactivity toward the SN2 reaction with sodium ethoxide (Na+ –OCH2CH3) in ethanol.
methyl chloride
tert-butyl iodide
neopentyl bromide
isopropyl bromide
methyl iodide
ethyl chloride
For each pair of compounds, state which compound is the better SN2 substrate.
c. 2-bromobutane or isopropyl bromide
d. 1-chloro-2,2-dimethylbutane or 2-chlorobutane
e. 1-iodobutane or 2-iodopropane
Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(a) trans-1-bromo-3-methylcyclopentane + KOH
(b) (R)-2-bromopentane + KCN
For each pair, predict the stronger nucleophile in the SN2 reaction (using an alcohol as the solvent). Explain your prediction.
g. (CH3)2CHO– or CH3CH2CH2O–
h. I– or Cl–
When diethyl ether (CH3CH2OCH2CH3) is treated with concentrated HBr, the initial products are CH3CH2Br and CH3CH2OH. Propose a mechanism to account for this reaction.
Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(c)
(d)