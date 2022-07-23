Step 3: Analyze the second pair of compounds: cyclohexyl bromide and 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane. Cyclohexyl bromide has a primary electrophilic carbon, as the bromine is attached to a carbon that is part of the cyclohexane ring but not substituted with additional groups. In contrast, 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane has a tertiary electrophilic carbon due to the methyl group attached to the same carbon as the bromine. The tertiary carbon in 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane creates steric hindrance, making cyclohexyl bromide the better SN2 substrate.