Rank the following compounds in decreasing order of their reactivity toward the SN2 reaction with sodium ethoxide (Na+ –OCH2CH3) in ethanol.
methyl chloride
tert-butyl iodide
neopentyl bromide
isopropyl bromide
methyl iodide
ethyl chloride
Rank the following compounds in decreasing order of their reactivity toward the SN2 reaction with sodium ethoxide (Na+ –OCH2CH3) in ethanol.
methyl chloride
tert-butyl iodide
neopentyl bromide
isopropyl bromide
methyl iodide
ethyl chloride
For each pair of compounds, state which compound is the better SN2 substrate.
a. 2-methyl-1-iodopropane or tert-butyl iodide.
b. cyclohexyl bromide or 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane
For each pair of compounds, state which compound is the better SN2 substrate.
c. 2-bromobutane or isopropyl bromide
d. 1-chloro-2,2-dimethylbutane or 2-chlorobutane
e. 1-iodobutane or 2-iodopropane
Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(e)
Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(f)
Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(c)
(d)