For part (b): (R)-2-bromopentane + KCN: Start by identifying the leaving group (Br) and the nucleophile (CN⁻). The CN⁻ will perform a backside attack on the carbon bonded to the bromine, displacing the bromine and inverting the stereochemistry. Since the starting compound is in the (R)-configuration, the product will have the (S)-configuration. Draw the product with the cyano group (-CN) replacing the bromine and ensure the stereochemistry is inverted.