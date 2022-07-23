For each pair of compounds, state which compound is the better SN2 substrate.
a. 2-methyl-1-iodopropane or tert-butyl iodide.
b. cyclohexyl bromide or 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane
For each pair of compounds, state which compound is the better SN2 substrate.
a. 2-methyl-1-iodopropane or tert-butyl iodide.
b. cyclohexyl bromide or 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane
For each pair, predict the stronger nucleophile in the SN2 reaction (using an alcohol as the solvent). Explain your prediction.
e. (CH3)3N or (CH3)2O
f. CH3COO– or CF3COO–
For each pair of compounds, state which compound is the better SN2 substrate.
c. 2-bromobutane or isopropyl bromide
d. 1-chloro-2,2-dimethylbutane or 2-chlorobutane
e. 1-iodobutane or 2-iodopropane
Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(a) trans-1-bromo-3-methylcyclopentane + KOH
(b) (R)-2-bromopentane + KCN
For each pair, predict the stronger nucleophile in the SN2 reaction (using an alcohol as the solvent). Explain your prediction.
g. (CH3)2CHO– or CH3CH2CH2O–
h. I– or Cl–
When diethyl ether (CH3CH2OCH2CH3) is treated with concentrated HBr, the initial products are CH3CH2Br and CH3CH2OH. Propose a mechanism to account for this reaction.