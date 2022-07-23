Step 4: Combine steric hindrance and leaving group ability to rank the compounds. Methyl iodide will likely be the most reactive due to minimal steric hindrance and an excellent leaving group. Methyl chloride will follow due to minimal steric hindrance but a weaker leaving group. Ethyl chloride, being a primary alkyl halide, will be less reactive than methyl halides. Isopropyl bromide, a secondary alkyl halide, will be less reactive due to increased steric hindrance. Neopentyl bromide will be even less reactive due to significant steric hindrance. Tert-butyl iodide will be the least reactive because tertiary alkyl halides are highly hindered and do not favor SN2 reactions.