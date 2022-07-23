Rank the following compounds in decreasing order of their reactivity toward the SN2 reaction with sodium ethoxide (Na+ –OCH2CH3) in ethanol.
methyl chloride
tert-butyl iodide
neopentyl bromide
isopropyl bromide
methyl iodide
ethyl chloride
Rank the following compounds in decreasing order of their reactivity toward the SN2 reaction with sodium ethoxide (Na+ –OCH2CH3) in ethanol.
methyl chloride
tert-butyl iodide
neopentyl bromide
isopropyl bromide
methyl iodide
ethyl chloride
For each pair of compounds, state which compound is the better SN2 substrate.
a. 2-methyl-1-iodopropane or tert-butyl iodide.
b. cyclohexyl bromide or 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane
Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(a) trans-1-bromo-3-methylcyclopentane + KOH
(b) (R)-2-bromopentane + KCN
When diethyl ether (CH3CH2OCH2CH3) is treated with concentrated HBr, the initial products are CH3CH2Br and CH3CH2OH. Propose a mechanism to account for this reaction.
Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(e)
Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(c)
(d)