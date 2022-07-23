Base-Induced Elimination Reactions

Base-induced elimination reactions, such as those involving KOH, typically lead to the formation of alkenes through the removal of a leaving group and a hydrogen atom. In butan-2-ol, the presence of a strong base like KOH can promote elimination rather than substitution, resulting in the formation of an alkene without racemization. This is because the reaction pathway does not involve the formation of a planar intermediate that would allow for the reformation of both enantiomers.