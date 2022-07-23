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Ch.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic Substitution
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic SubstitutionProblem 49a
Chapter 6, Problem 49a

Optically active 2-bromobutane undergoes racemization on treatment with a solution of KBr. Propose a mechanism for this racemization.

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1
Identify the key concept: Racemization occurs when an optically active compound (one that rotates plane-polarized light) is converted into a racemic mixture (equal amounts of enantiomers, which cancel out optical activity). In this case, the racemization of 2-bromobutane suggests the involvement of a mechanism that allows for the formation of both enantiomers.
Recognize the reaction type: The treatment of 2-bromobutane with KBr suggests a nucleophilic substitution reaction. Since racemization occurs, the mechanism is likely an SN1 reaction, which involves the formation of a planar carbocation intermediate.
Step 1 of the mechanism: The bromide ion (Br⁻) from KBr acts as a leaving group, and the C-Br bond in 2-bromobutane breaks heterolytically. This results in the formation of a planar secondary carbocation at the 2-position of the butane chain. The planar nature of the carbocation allows for attack from either side.
Step 2 of the mechanism: The bromide ion (Br⁻) from the solution acts as a nucleophile and attacks the planar carbocation. Since the carbocation is planar, the bromide ion can attack from either the front or the back, leading to the formation of both the (R)- and (S)-enantiomers of 2-bromobutane.
Explain the outcome: The equal probability of attack from either side of the planar carbocation results in the formation of a racemic mixture (50% (R)-2-bromobutane and 50% (S)-2-bromobutane). This racemic mixture is optically inactive because the optical activities of the two enantiomers cancel each other out.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Optical Activity

Optical activity refers to the ability of a chiral compound to rotate the plane of polarized light. Chiral molecules, which lack an internal plane of symmetry, exist as enantiomers that are non-superimposable mirror images. In the case of 2-bromobutane, its optical activity is due to the presence of a chiral carbon atom, making it important to understand how its configuration can change during reactions.
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Mutorotation and Optical Activity

Racemization

Racemization is the process by which an optically active compound converts into a racemic mixture, containing equal amounts of both enantiomers. This can occur through various mechanisms, often involving the temporary formation of a planar intermediate that allows for the reformation of both enantiomers. In the case of 2-bromobutane, racemization can occur when the bromine atom is displaced, leading to the formation of both configurations of the molecule.
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Calculating Enantiomeric Excess and Observed Rotation

Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanism

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, resulting in the replacement of a leaving group. In the context of 2-bromobutane and KBr, the bromine atom acts as a leaving group, and the nucleophile (Br-) can attack the chiral center, leading to the formation of both enantiomers. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for proposing how racemization occurs in this reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give a mechanism to explain the two products formed in the following reaction.

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Textbook Question

In contrast, optically active butan-2-ol does not racemize on treatment with a solution of KOH. Explain why a reaction like that in part (a) does not occur.

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Textbook Question

A solution of pure (S)-2-iodobutane ([α] = +15.90°) in acetone is allowed to react with radioactive iodide, 131I, until 1.0% of the iodobutane contains radioactive iodine. The specific rotation of this recovered iodobutane is found to be +15.58°.

b. What does this result suggest about the mechanism of the reaction of 2-iodobutane with iodide ion?

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Textbook Question

A solution of pure (S)-2-iodobutane ([α] = +15.90°) in acetone is allowed to react with radioactive iodide, 131I, until 1.0% of the iodobutane contains radioactive iodine. The specific rotation of this recovered iodobutane is found to be +15.58°.

a. Determine the percentages of (R)- and (S)-2-iodobutane in the product mixture.

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Textbook Question

Optically active butan-2-ol racemizes in dilute acid. Propose a mechanism for this racemization.

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Textbook Question

a. Optically active 2-bromobutane undergoes racemization on treatment with a solution of KBr. Give a mechanism for this racemization.

b. In contrast, optically active butan-2-ol does not racemize on treatment with a solution of KOH. Explain why a ­reaction like that in part (a) does not occur.

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