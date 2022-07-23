Racemization

Racemization is the process by which an optically active compound converts into a racemic mixture, containing equal amounts of both enantiomers. This can occur through various mechanisms, often involving the temporary formation of a planar intermediate that allows for the reformation of both enantiomers. In the case of 2-bromobutane, racemization can occur when the bromine atom is displaced, leading to the formation of both configurations of the molecule.