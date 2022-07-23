Give a mechanism to explain the two products formed in the following reaction.
Optically active 2-bromobutane undergoes racemization on treatment with a solution of KBr. Propose a mechanism for this racemization.
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Key Concepts
Optical Activity
Racemization
Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanism
In contrast, optically active butan-2-ol does not racemize on treatment with a solution of KOH. Explain why a reaction like that in part (a) does not occur.
A solution of pure (S)-2-iodobutane ([α] = +15.90°) in acetone is allowed to react with radioactive iodide, 131I–, until 1.0% of the iodobutane contains radioactive iodine. The specific rotation of this recovered iodobutane is found to be +15.58°.
b. What does this result suggest about the mechanism of the reaction of 2-iodobutane with iodide ion?
A solution of pure (S)-2-iodobutane ([α] = +15.90°) in acetone is allowed to react with radioactive iodide, 131I–, until 1.0% of the iodobutane contains radioactive iodine. The specific rotation of this recovered iodobutane is found to be +15.58°.
a. Determine the percentages of (R)- and (S)-2-iodobutane in the product mixture.
Optically active butan-2-ol racemizes in dilute acid. Propose a mechanism for this racemization.
a. Optically active 2-bromobutane undergoes racemization on treatment with a solution of KBr. Give a mechanism for this racemization.
b. In contrast, optically active butan-2-ol does not racemize on treatment with a solution of KOH. Explain why a reaction like that in part (a) does not occur.