A 27-kg chandelier hangs from a ceiling on a vertical 3.4-m-long wire. What will be the tension in the wire?
At the instant a race began, a 65-kg sprinter exerted a force of 720 N on the starting block at a 22° angle with respect to the ground. If the force was exerted for 0.32 s, with what speed did the sprinter leave the starting block?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Components of Force
Kinematic Equations
An object is hanging by a string from your rearview mirror. While you are accelerating at a constant rate from rest to 28 m/s in 5.0 s, what angle θ does the string make with the vertical? See Fig. 4–46.
At the instant a race began, a 65-kg sprinter exerted a force of 720 N on the starting block at a 22° angle with respect to the ground. What was the horizontal acceleration of the sprinter?
A 27-kg chandelier hangs from a ceiling on a vertical 3.4-m-long wire. What horizontal force would be necessary to displace its position 0.15 m to one side?
A 75-kg petty thief wants to escape from a third-story jail window. Unfortunately, a makeshift rope made of sheets tied together can support a mass of only 62 kg. How might the thief use this 'rope' to escape? Give a quantitative answer.
Superman must stop a 120-km/h train in 150 m to keep it from hitting a stalled car on the tracks. If the train's mass is 3.6 x 10⁵ kg, how much force must he exert? Compare to the weight of the train (give as %). How much force does the train exert on Superman?