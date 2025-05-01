Problem 19

Estimate how many air molecules rebound from a wall in a typical room per second, assuming an ideal gas of N molecules contained in a cubic room with sides of length ℓ at temperature T and pressure P.

(a) Show that the frequency f with which gas molecules strike a wall is ƒ = ( υ x ‾ \overline{\upsilon_{x}} /2)(P/kT) ℓ² where υ x ‾ \overline{\upsilon_{x}} is the average x component of the molecule’s velocity.