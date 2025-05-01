Problem 88

A dehumidifier removes water vapor from air and has been referred to as a “refrigerator with an open door.” The humid air is pulled in by a fan and passes over a cold coil, whose temperature is less than the dew point, and some of the air’s water condenses. After this water is extracted, the air is warmed back to its original temperature and sent into the room. In a well-designed dehumidifier, the heat that is removed by the cooling coil mostly comes from the condensation of water vapor to liquid, and this heat is used to re-warm the air. Estimate how much water is removed in 1.0 h by an ideal dehumidifier, if the temperature of the room is 25°C, the water condenses at 8°C, and the dehumidifier does work at the rate of 550 W of electrical power.