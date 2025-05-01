Problem 42

Two lightweight rods 24 cm in length are mounted perpendicular to an axle and at 180° to each other (Fig. 11–35). At the end of each rod is a 480-g mass. The rods are spaced 42 cm apart along the axle. The axle rotates at 4.5 rad/s.

(a) What is the component of the total angular momentum along the axle?

(b) What angle does the vector angular momentum make with the axle? [Hint: Remember that the vector angular momentum must be calculated about the same point for both masses, which could be the cm.]