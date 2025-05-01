Problem 11

(a) How long does it take a 750-W coffeepot to bring to a boil 0.75 L of water at sea level initially at 11°C? Assume that the part of the pot which is heated with the water is made of 250 g of aluminum, and that no water boils away.

(b) For how long could this amount of energy run a 60-W lightbulb?