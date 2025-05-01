Relate the accelerations of the masses using the constraints of the system. Since the pulleys and cords are massless and frictionless, the movement of one mass affects the others. For example, if m_A moves up, m_B and m_C must move in a way that conserves the length of the cords. This gives a relationship like a_A = 2 * a_B = 2 * a_C (depending on the pulley configuration).