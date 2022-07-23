A train traveling at a constant speed rounds a curve of radius 215 m. A lamp suspended from the ceiling swings out to an angle of 18.5° throughout the curve. What is the speed of the train? [Hint: See Example 4–15.]
A 68-kg water skier is being accelerated by a ski boat on a flat ('glassy') lake. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the skier's skis and the water surface is μₖ = 0.25 (Fig. 5–59). What is the skier's acceleration if the rope pulling the skier behind the boat applies a horizontal tension force of magnitude FT = 240N to the skier (θ = 0°)?
<IMAGE>
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Frictional Force
Net Force
A 68-kg water skier is being accelerated by a ski boat on a flat ('glassy') lake. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the skier's skis and the water surface is μₖ = 0.25 (Fig. 5–59). What is the skier's horizontal acceleration if the rope pulling the skier exerts a force of FT = 240N on the skier at an upward angle θ = 12°?
A car starts rolling down a 1-in-4 hill (1-in-4 means that for each 4 m traveled along the road, the elevation change is 1 m). How fast is it going when it reaches the bottom after traveling 55 m? Assume an effective coefficient of rolling friction equal to 0.10.
A 28.0-kg block is connected to an empty 2.00-kg bucket by a cord running over a frictionless pulley (Fig. 5–56). The coefficient of static friction between the table and the block is 0.42 and the coefficient of kinetic friction between the table and the block is 0.34. Sand is gradually added to the bucket until the system just begins to move. Calculate the acceleration of the system.
A 68-kg water skier is being accelerated by a ski boat on a flat ('glassy') lake. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the skier's skis and the water surface is μₖ = 0.25 (Fig. 5–59). Explain why the skier's acceleration in part (b) is greater than that in part (a).