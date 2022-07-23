A 195-kg projectile, fired with a speed of 116 m/s at a 60.0° angle, breaks into three pieces of equal mass at the highest point of its arc (where its velocity is horizontal). Two of the fragments move with the same speed right after the explosion as the entire projectile had just before the explosion; one of these moves vertically downward and the other horizontally. Determine the velocity of the third fragment immediately after the explosion.
A 22-g bullet traveling 240 m/s penetrates a 2.0-kg block of wood and emerges going 130 m/s. If the block is stationary on a frictionless surface when hit, how fast does it move after the bullet emerges?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Momentum
Momentum Calculation
Kinematics of Collisions
A 7150-kg railroad car travels alone on a level frictionless track with a constant speed of 15.0 m/s. A 3650-kg load, initially at rest, is dropped onto the car. What will be the car’s new speed?
The force on a bullet along the barrel of a firearm is given by the formula F = [740 ― (2.3 x 10⁵ s⁻¹ ) t] N over the time interval t = 0 to t = 3.0 x 10⁻³ s. Plot a graph of F versus t for t = 0 to t = 3.0 ms.
A mass mₐ = 2.0 kg, moving with velocity = (4.0 î + 5.0 ĵ ― 2.0 k̂) m/s, collides with mass m₈ = 3.0 kg, which is initially at rest. Immediately after the collision, mass mₐ is observed traveling at velocity = (― 2.0 î + 3.0 k̂) m/s. Find the velocity of mass m₈ after the collision. Assume no outside force acts on the two masses during the collision.