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Ch. 09 - Linear Momentum
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 09 - Linear MomentumProblem 10
Chapter 9, Problem 10

A 22-g bullet traveling 240 m/s penetrates a 2.0-kg block of wood and emerges going 130 m/s. If the block is stationary on a frictionless surface when hit, how fast does it move after the bullet emerges?

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1
Step 1: Identify the principle of conservation of momentum, which states that the total momentum before and after the collision is conserved. This applies because there are no external forces acting on the system.
Step 2: Write the equation for the total momentum before the collision. The bullet's initial momentum is given by \( p_{bullet, initial} = m_{bullet} \cdot v_{bullet, initial} \), where \( m_{bullet} = 0.022 \, \text{kg} \) and \( v_{bullet, initial} = 240 \, \text{m/s} \). The block is stationary, so its initial momentum is zero.
Step 3: Write the equation for the total momentum after the collision. The bullet's final momentum is \( p_{bullet, final} = m_{bullet} \cdot v_{bullet, final} \), where \( v_{bullet, final} = 130 \, \text{m/s} \). The block's final momentum is \( p_{block, final} = m_{block} \cdot v_{block, final} \), where \( m_{block} = 2.0 \, \text{kg} \) and \( v_{block, final} \) is the unknown velocity we need to solve for.
Step 4: Set up the conservation of momentum equation: \( p_{bullet, initial} + p_{block, initial} = p_{bullet, final} + p_{block, final} \). Substitute the known values into the equation: \( (0.022 \cdot 240) + 0 = (0.022 \cdot 130) + (2.0 \cdot v_{block, final}) \).
Step 5: Solve for \( v_{block, final} \) algebraically. Rearrange the equation to isolate \( v_{block, final} \): \( v_{block, final} = \frac{(0.022 \cdot 240) - (0.022 \cdot 130)}{2.0} \). Perform the arithmetic operations to find the block's final velocity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservation of Momentum

The principle of conservation of momentum states that in a closed system, the total momentum before an event must equal the total momentum after the event. In this scenario, the bullet and the block form a system where the initial momentum (bullet's momentum) must equal the final momentum (combined momentum of the bullet and block) after the bullet passes through the block.
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Momentum Calculation

Momentum is calculated as the product of an object's mass and its velocity (p = mv). For the bullet and the block, we will calculate their individual momenta before and after the bullet passes through the block. This calculation is essential to determine how the block's velocity changes as a result of the bullet's interaction.
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Kinematics of Collisions

Kinematics of collisions involves analyzing the motion of objects before and after they collide or interact. In this case, we need to consider the initial velocities of both the bullet and the block, as well as the final velocity of the bullet after it exits the block, to find the resulting velocity of the block using the conservation of momentum.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 195-kg projectile, fired with a speed of 116 m/s at a 60.0° angle, breaks into three pieces of equal mass at the highest point of its arc (where its velocity is horizontal). Two of the fragments move with the same speed right after the explosion as the entire projectile had just before the explosion; one of these moves vertically downward and the other horizontally. Determine the velocity of the third fragment immediately after the explosion.

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Textbook Question

A 7150-kg railroad car travels alone on a level frictionless track with a constant speed of 15.0 m/s. A 3650-kg load, initially at rest, is dropped onto the car. What will be the car’s new speed?

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Textbook Question

The force on a bullet along the barrel of a firearm is given by the formula F = [740 ― (2.3 x 10⁵ s⁻¹ ) t] N over the time interval t = 0 to t = 3.0 x 10⁻³ s. Plot a graph of F versus t for t = 0 to t = 3.0 ms.

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Textbook Question

A mass mₐ = 2.0 kg, moving with velocity va\(\overrightarrow{v_{a}\)} = (4.0 î + 5.0 ĵ ― 2.0 k̂) m/s, collides with mass m₈ = 3.0 kg, which is initially at rest. Immediately after the collision, mass mₐ is observed traveling at velocity va\(\overrightarrow{v_{a}\)^{\(\prime\)}} = (― 2.0 î + 3.0 k̂) m/s. Find the velocity of mass m₈ after the collision. Assume no outside force acts on the two masses during the collision.

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