Apply the principle of conservation of momentum to find the velocity of the block and bullet system immediately after the collision. The total momentum before the collision is \( p_{\text{initial}} = m_b v_b \), where \( v_b = 230 \, \text{m/s} \) is the velocity of the bullet. After the collision, the momentum is \( p_{\text{final}} = (m_b + m_w) v_f \), where \( m_w = 1.40 \, \text{kg} \) is the mass of the block and \( v_f \) is the final velocity of the combined system. Set \( p_{\text{initial}} = p_{\text{final}} \) and solve for \( v_f \).