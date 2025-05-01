Astronomers estimate that a 2.0-km-diameter asteroid collides with the Earth once every million years. The collision could pose a threat to life on Earth. Assume a spherical asteroid has a mass of 3200 kg for each cubic meter of volume and moves toward the Earth at 15 km/s. How much destructive energy could be released when it embeds itself in the Earth?
A rifle is aimed at a 2.0-kg block of wood along an inclined plane making an angle of 25°, as shown in Fig. 9–59. A 9.5-g bullet is fired at 760 m/s and becomes embedded in the block. How far up the incline does the block/bullet slide?
(a) Ignore the friction.
(b) Assume μₖ = 0.33.
Key Concepts
Conservation of Momentum
Kinetic Energy and Work-Energy Principle
Inclined Plane Dynamics
A 5.5-kg object moving in the +𝓍 direction at 6.5 m/s collides head-on with an 8.0-kg object moving in the ―𝓍 direction at 4.0 m/s. Determine the final velocity of each object if the 5.5-kg object is at rest after the collision.
A fake hockey puck of mass 4m has been rigged to explode. Initially the puck is at rest on a frictionless ice rink. Then it bursts into three pieces. One chunk, of mass m, slides across the ice at velocity vî. Another chunk, of mass 2m, slides across the ice at velocity 2v ĵ. Determine the velocity of the third chunk.
An astronaut of mass 210 kg including his suit and jet pack wants to acquire a velocity of 2.0 m/s to move back toward his space shuttle. Assuming the jet pack can eject gas with a velocity of 35 m/s, what mass of gas will need to be ejected?
A 5.5-kg object moving in the +𝓍 direction at 6.5 m/s collides head-on with an 8.0-kg object moving in the ―𝓍 direction at 4.0 m/s. Determine the final velocity of each object if the collision is elastic.
A 5.5-kg object moving in the +𝓍 direction at 6.5 m/s collides head-on with an 8.0-kg object moving in the ―𝓍 direction at 4.0 m/s. Determine the final velocity of each object if the objects stick together.