Step 3: For part (a), calculate the distance the block and bullet slide up the incline using the principle of conservation of energy. The initial kinetic energy of the block and bullet system is converted into gravitational potential energy as the system moves up the incline. Use the formula \( KE = PE \), where \( \frac{1}{2}(m_b + m_w)v_f^2 = (m_b + m_w)g h \). Solve for \( h \), the height, and then use trigonometry to find the distance along the incline: \( d = \frac{h}{\sin \theta} \).