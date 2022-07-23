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Ch. 11 - Angular Momentum; General Rotation
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 11 - Angular Momentum; General RotationProblem 49d
Chapter 11, Problem 49d

Two ice skaters, both of mass 68 kg, approach on parallel paths 1.6 m apart. Both are moving at 3.5 m/s with their arms outstretched. They join hands as they pass, still maintaining their 1.6-m separation, and begin rotating about one another. Treat the skaters as particles with regard to their rotational inertia. They now pull on each other’s hands, reducing their radius to half its original value. Calculate the change in kinetic energy for this process.

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Step 1: Identify the initial and final states of the system. Initially, the two skaters are moving in straight lines parallel to each other, separated by a distance of 1.6 m. After joining hands, they begin rotating about one another, and later reduce their radius of rotation to half its original value (0.8 m).
Step 2: Use the principle of conservation of angular momentum. Since no external torques act on the system, the angular momentum of the skaters is conserved. The initial angular momentum can be calculated using the formula: L=Iω, where I is the moment of inertia and ω is the angular velocity.
Step 3: Calculate the moment of inertia for the initial and final states. Treating the skaters as particles, the moment of inertia is given by I=mr2, where m is the mass of each skater and r is the radius of rotation. Initially, r is 1.6 m, and finally, r is 0.8 m.
Step 4: Relate the angular velocity before and after the radius change using conservation of angular momentum. Since Iω is conserved, the final angular velocity can be expressed as ωf=ωi×IiIf, where Ii and If are the initial and final moments of inertia.
Step 5: Calculate the change in kinetic energy. Rotational kinetic energy is given by K=12Iω2. Compute the initial and final kinetic energies using the respective moments of inertia and angular velocities, and find the change in kinetic energy by subtracting the initial kinetic energy from the final kinetic energy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservation of Angular Momentum

In a closed system, the total angular momentum remains constant if no external torques act on it. When the two skaters join hands and reduce their radius, they must conserve angular momentum. This means that the product of their moment of inertia and angular velocity before the change will equal the product after the change, allowing us to analyze their rotational motion.
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Rotational Kinetic Energy

Rotational kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its rotation, calculated using the formula KE_rot = 1/2 I ω², where I is the moment of inertia and ω is the angular velocity. As the skaters pull on each other and reduce their radius, their moment of inertia decreases, which affects their rotational kinetic energy, leading to a change that can be calculated.
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Moment of Inertia

The moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion, dependent on the mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation. For point masses, it is calculated as I = m r², where m is mass and r is the distance from the axis. In this scenario, as the skaters pull closer together, their moment of inertia decreases, which is crucial for determining the change in kinetic energy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two ice skaters, both of mass 68 kg, approach on parallel paths 1.6 m apart. Both are moving at 3.5 m/s with their arms outstretched. They join hands as they pass, still maintaining their 1.6-m separation, and begin rotating about one another. Treat the skaters as particles with regard to their rotational inertia. If they now pull on each other’s hands, reducing their radius to half its original value, what is their common angular speed after reducing their radius?

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Textbook Question

On a level billiards table a cue ball, initially at rest at point O on the table, is struck so that it leaves the cue stick with a center-of-mass speed v₀ and ω₀ a “reverse” spin of angular speed (see Fig. 11–41). A kinetic friction force acts on the ball as it initially skids across the table. If ω₀ is 10% smaller than ωC , i.e., ω₀ = 0.90ωC, determine the ball’s cm velocity vCM when it starts to roll without slipping.

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Textbook Question

Two ice skaters, both of mass 68 kg, approach on parallel paths 1.6 m apart. Both are moving at 3.5 m/s with their arms outstretched. They join hands as they pass, still maintaining their 1.6-m separation, and begin rotating about one another. Treat the skaters as particles with regard to their rotational inertia. Calculate the change in kinetic energy for this process.

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Textbook Question

Suppose a 5.2 x 10¹⁰kg meteorite struck the Earth at the equator with a speed v = 2.2 x 10⁴ m/s, as shown in Fig. 11–38 and remained stuck. By what factor would this affect the rotational frequency of the Earth (1 rev/day)?

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Textbook Question

Two lightweight rods 24 cm in length are mounted perpendicular to an axle and at 180° to each other (Fig. 11–35). At the end of each rod is a 480-g mass. The rods are spaced 42 cm apart along the axle. The axle rotates at 4.5 rad/s.

(a) What is the component of the total angular momentum along the axle?

(b) What angle does the vector angular momentum make with the axle? [Hint: Remember that the vector angular momentum must be calculated about the same point for both masses, which could be the cm.]

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Textbook Question

On a level billiards table a cue ball, initially at rest at point O on the table, is struck so that it leaves the cue stick with a center-of-mass speed v₀ and ω₀ a “reverse” spin of angular speed (see Fig. 11–41). A kinetic friction force acts on the ball as it initially skids across the table. Using conservation of angular momentum, find the critical angular speed ωC such that, if ω₀=ωC, kinetic friction will bring the ball to a complete (as opposed to momentary) stop.

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