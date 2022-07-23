A 50-story building is being planned. It is to be 180.0 m high with a base 46.0 m by 76.0 m. Its total mass will be about 1.8 x 10⁷ kg, and its weight therefore about 1.8 x 10⁸ N. Suppose a 200-km/h wind exerts a force of 950N/m² over the 76.0-m-wide face (Fig. 12–86). Calculate the torque about the potential pivot point, the rear edge of the building (where acts in Fig. 12–86), and determine whether the building will topple. Assume the total force of the wind acts at the midpoint of the building’s face, and that the building is not anchored in bedrock. [Hint: in Fig. 12–86 represents the force that the Earth would exert on the building in the case where the building would just begin to tip.]
The subterranean tension ring that surrounds the dome in Fig. 12–39 exerts the balancing horizontal force on the abutments for the dome and is 36-sided, so each segment makes a 10° angle with the adjacent one (Fig. 12–83). Calculate the tension F that must exist in each segment so that the required force of 4.2 x 10⁵ N can be exerted at each corner (Example 12–14).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Tension in Structures
Force Resolution
Equilibrium of Forces
A pole projects horizontally from the front wall of a shop. A 6.1-kg sign hangs from the pole at a point 2.2 m from the wall (Fig. 12–88). If the pole is not to fall off, there must be another torque exerted to balance it. What exerts this torque? Use a diagram to show how this torque must act.
Assume the supports of the uniform cantilever shown in Fig. 12–79 (m = 2900 kg) are made of wood. Calculate the minimum cross-sectional area required of each, assuming a safety factor of 9.0.
A steel cable is to support an elevator whose total (loaded) mass is not to exceed 3100 kg. If the maximum acceleration of the elevator is 1.8 m/s² , calculate the diameter of cable required. Assume a safety factor of 8.0.
A heavy load Mg = 62.0 kN hangs at point E of the single cantilever truss shown in Fig. 12–81. Use a torque equation for the truss as a whole to determine the tension FT in the support cable, and then determine the force on the truss at pin A. Neglect the weight of the trusses, which is small compared to the load.
A pole projects horizontally from the front wall of a shop. A 6.1-kg sign hangs from the pole at a point 2.2 m from the wall (Fig. 12–88). What is the torque due to this sign calculated about the point where the pole meets the wall?