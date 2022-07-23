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Ch. 18 - Kinetic Theory of Gases
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 18 - Kinetic Theory of GasesProblem 70a
Chapter 18, Problem 70a

Calculate the total water vapor pressure in the air on the following day: a hot summer day, with the temperature 30°C and the relative humidity at 75%.

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1
Understand the relationship between relative humidity, actual vapor pressure, and saturation vapor pressure. Relative humidity (RH) is defined as the ratio of the actual vapor pressure (P_actual) to the saturation vapor pressure (P_saturation) at a given temperature, expressed as a percentage: RH = (P_actual / P_saturation) × 100.
Determine the saturation vapor pressure (P_saturation) at 30°C. This value can be found using a table or formula that provides the saturation vapor pressure of water at different temperatures. For example, at 30°C, P_saturation is approximately 4.24 kPa.
Rearrange the formula for relative humidity to solve for the actual vapor pressure (P_actual): P_actual = (RH / 100) × P_saturation.
Substitute the given values into the formula. Use RH = 75% and P_saturation = 4.24 kPa to calculate P_actual: P_actual = (75 / 100) × 4.24 kPa.
The result of the calculation gives the total water vapor pressure in the air on the hot summer day. Ensure the units are consistent and the final value is expressed in kPa.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Water Vapor Pressure

Water vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by water vapor in the air. It is a crucial component of the total atmospheric pressure and varies with temperature and humidity. Understanding this concept is essential for calculating the total water vapor pressure, as it directly relates to the amount of moisture the air can hold at a given temperature.
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Relative Humidity

Relative humidity is the ratio of the current amount of water vapor in the air to the maximum amount of water vapor the air can hold at a specific temperature, expressed as a percentage. It indicates how close the air is to saturation. In this question, the relative humidity of 75% means the air is holding 75% of the maximum water vapor it can at 30°C, which is vital for calculating the actual water vapor pressure.
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Temperature and Saturation Vapor Pressure

Temperature significantly affects the saturation vapor pressure, which is the maximum pressure of water vapor that air can hold at a given temperature. As temperature increases, the saturation vapor pressure also increases, allowing the air to hold more moisture. This relationship is critical for determining the total water vapor pressure on a hot summer day, as it sets the baseline for how much water vapor can be present.
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