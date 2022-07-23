A 215-g sample of a substance is heated to 330°C and then plunged into a 105-g aluminum calorimeter cup containing 185 g of water and a 17-g glass thermometer at 10.5°C. The final temperature is 35.0°C. What is the specific heat of the substance? (Assume no water boils away.)
(II) A 0.40-kg iron horseshoe just forged and very hot (Fig. 19–31), is dropped into 1.35 L of water in a 0.30-kg iron pot initially at 20.0°C. If the final equilibrium temperature is 25.0°C, estimate the initial temperature of the hot horseshoe..
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Key Concepts
Heat Transfer
Specific Heat Capacity
Thermal Equilibrium
The heat capacity, C, of an object is defined as the amount of heat needed to raise its temperature by 1 °C. Thus, to raise the temperature by ∆T requires heat Q given by Q = C∆T. What is the heat capacity of 38 kg of water?
If 3.40 x 10⁵ J of energy is supplied to a container of liquid oxygen at -183° C , how much oxygen can evaporate?
(a) How long does it take a 750-W coffeepot to bring to a boil 0.75 L of water at sea level initially at 11°C? Assume that the part of the pot which is heated with the water is made of 250 g of aluminum, and that no water boils away.
(b) For how long could this amount of energy run a 60-W lightbulb?
A 0.095-kg aluminum sphere is dropped from the roof of a 55-m-high building. If 65% of the thermal energy produced when it hits the ground is absorbed by the sphere, what is its temperature increase?
(II) A cube of ice is taken from the freezer at -8.5°C and placed in an 85-g aluminum calorimeter filled with 310 g of water at room temperature of 20.0°C. The final situation is all water at 17.0°C. What was the mass of the ice cube?