Thermal Equilibrium

Thermal equilibrium occurs when two objects in contact reach the same temperature, resulting in no net heat flow between them. In this case, the hot horseshoe, water, and pot will eventually reach a common final temperature of 25.0°C. The principle of conservation of energy dictates that the heat lost by the horseshoe must equal the heat gained by the water and pot, allowing for the calculation of the horseshoe's initial temperature.