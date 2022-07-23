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Ch. 21 - Electric Charge and Electric Field
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 21 - Electric Charge and Electric FieldProblem 69
Chapter 21, Problem 69

Estimate the net force between the CO group and the HN group shown in Fig. 21–72. The C and O have charges ± 0.40e, and the H and N have charges ±0.20e, where e = 1.6 x 10⁻¹⁹ C. [Hint: Do not include the “internal” forces between C and O, or between H and N.]
Diagram showing charged atoms: C+ and O- at 0.12 nm, H+ and N- at 0.10 nm, with a distance of 0.28 nm between groups.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the charges involved: The charges on the C and O atoms are ±0.40e, and the charges on the H and N atoms are ±0.20e. Here, e = 1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹ C.
Understand the hint: The problem specifies not to include the internal forces between C and O or between H and N. This means we only consider the forces between the C-H and O-N pairs.
Use Coulomb's law to calculate the force between two charges: The formula is F = (1 / (4πϵ₀)) * (|q₁ * q₂| / r²), where q₁ and q₂ are the charges, r is the distance between them, and ϵ₀ is the permittivity of free space (ϵ₀ = 8.85 × 10⁻¹² C²/N·m²).
Calculate the net force: Since there are two pairs of interactions (C-H and O-N), calculate the force for each pair using Coulomb's law. Then, determine the vector sum of these forces to find the net force. Consider the geometry of the system (angles and distances) to resolve the forces into components if necessary.
Combine the results: Add the force components from the C-H and O-N interactions to find the magnitude and direction of the net force. Ensure proper vector addition and account for the relative positions of the charges.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coulomb's Law

Coulomb's Law describes the electrostatic force between two charged particles. It states that the force is directly proportional to the product of the magnitudes of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. This law is fundamental in calculating the net force between charged groups, such as the CO and HN groups in the question.
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Charge Quantization

Charge quantization refers to the principle that electric charge exists in discrete amounts, specifically as integer multiples of the elementary charge (e). In this case, the charges of the atoms are given as ±0.40e and ±0.20e, which are essential for calculating the forces between the groups. Understanding this concept is crucial for accurately determining the net force based on the specified charges.
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Vector Addition of Forces

When multiple forces act on an object, the net force is found by vector addition, which considers both the magnitude and direction of each force. In this scenario, while calculating the net force between the CO and HN groups, it is important to recognize that forces can be attractive or repulsive, and their directions will affect the overall net force. This concept is vital for correctly interpreting the interactions between the charged groups.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw, approximately, the electric field lines emanating from a uniformly charged straight wire whose length ℓ is not great. The spacing between lines near the wire should be much less than ℓ. [Hint: Also consider points very far from the wire up to 4ℓ \.]

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Textbook Question

An electron moving to the right at 7.5 x 10⁵ m/s enters a uniform electric field parallel to its direction of motion. If the electron is to be brought to rest in the space of 5.0 cm,

(a) what direction is required for the electric field, and

(b) what is the strength of the field?

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Textbook Question

You are given two unknown point charges, Q₁ and Q₂. At a point on the line joining them, one-third of the way from Q₁ to Q₂, the electric field is zero (Fig. 21–64). What is the ratio Q₁/Q₂?

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Textbook Question

Two point charges, Q₁ = ― 6.7 μC and Q₂ = 2.6 μC, are located between two oppositely charged parallel plates, as shown in Fig. 21–74. The two charges are separated by a distance of 𝓍 = 0.47 m. Assume that the electric field produced by the charged plates is uniform and equal to E = 53,000 N/C . Calculate the net electrostatic force on Q₁ and give its direction.

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Textbook Question

Draw, approximately, the electric field lines about two point charges, +Q and -3Q, which are a distance ℓ apart.

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