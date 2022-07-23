What is the capacitance of a pair of circular plates with a radius of 5.0 cm separated by 2.3 mm of mica?
Two capacitors connected in parallel produce an equivalent capacitance of 32.9-μF, but when connected in series the equivalent capacitance is only 5.5 μF. What is the individual capacitance of each capacitor?
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Key Concepts
Capacitance in Parallel
Capacitance in Series
Solving for Individual Capacitances
Suppose in Fig. 24–27 that C₁ = C₃ = 8.0μF, C₂ = C₄ = 16μF, and Q₃ = 21μC. Determine the voltage Vba across the combination.
Small distances can be measured using a capacitor whose plate separation 𝓍 is variable. Consider an air-filled parallel-plate capacitor with fixed plate area A = 25 mm² separated by a variable distance 𝓍. Assume this capacitor is attached to a capacitance-measuring instrument which can measure capacitance C in the range 1.0 pF to 1000.0 pF with an accuracy of ∆C = 0.1 pF. Define ∆𝓍 to be the accuracy (magnitude) to which 𝓍 can be determined, and determine a formula for ∆𝓍.
A cylindrical capacitor (Example 24–2) has Rₐ = 3.5 mm and R₆.= 0.50 mm. The two conductors have a potential difference of 625 V, with the inner conductor at the higher potential. Calculate the energy stored in a 1.0-m length of the capacitor.
A 3500-pF air-gap capacitor is connected to an 18-V battery. If a piece of mica fills the space between the plates, how much charge will flow from the battery?
In an electrostatic air cleaner (“precipitator”), the strong nonuniform electric field in the central region of a cylindrical capacitor (with outer and inner cylindrical radii Rₐ and R₆ ) is used to create ionized air molecules for use in charging dust and soot particles (Fig. 24–22). Under standard atmospheric conditions, if air is subjected to an electric field magnitude that exceeds its dielectric strength Eₛ ≈ 3.0 x 10⁶ N/C, air molecules will dissociate into positively charged ions and free electrons. In a precipitator, the region within which air is ionized (the corona discharge region) occupies a cylindrical volume of radius R that is typically five times that of the inner cylinder. Assume a particular precipitator is constructed with R₆ = 0.10 mm and Rₐ = 10.0 cm. In order to create a corona discharge region with radius R = 5.0 R₆, what potential difference V should be applied between the precipitator’s inner and outer conducting cylinders? [Besides dissociating air, the charged inner cylinder repels the resulting positive ions from the corona discharge region, where they are put to use in charging dust particles, which are then “collected” on the negatively charged outer cylinder.]