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Ch. 25 - Electric Current and Resistance
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 25 - Electric Current and ResistanceProblem 97
Chapter 24, Problem 97

Estimate how far can an average electron move along one of the connecting wires of a 750-W toaster during an alternating current cycle? The power cord has copper wires of diameter 1.7 mm and is plugged into a 60-Hz 120-V ac outlet. [Hint: For sinusoidal motion, Chapter 14, we saw that the maximum distance traveled from equilibrium (amplitude A) is proportional to the maximum (drift) speed (Eq. 14–9a). This maximum drift speed is related to the maximum current (Section 25–8), which is calculated as the first step here; see Chapter 14.]

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1
Calculate the maximum current (I_max) using the formula I_max = P / V, where P is the power of the toaster (750 W) and V is the RMS voltage of the AC source (120 V).
Determine the cross-sectional area (A) of the copper wire using the formula A = \(\pi\) (d/2)^2, where d is the diameter of the wire (1.7 mm).
Calculate the maximum drift speed (v_d_max) using the formula v_d_max = I_max / (n e A), where n is the number density of electrons in copper (approximately 8.5 x 10^28 electrons/m^3), e is the elementary charge (approximately 1.6 x 10^-19 coulombs), and A is the cross-sectional area calculated in step 2.
Since the motion of electrons in AC is sinusoidal, use the relationship that the amplitude of the sinusoidal motion (A) is equal to the maximum drift speed (v_d_max) divided by the angular frequency (\(\omega\)) of the AC. Calculate \(\omega\) using the formula \(\omega\) = 2\(\pi\) f, where f is the frequency of the AC (60 Hz).
Finally, estimate the maximum distance an electron can move from its equilibrium position, which is the amplitude (A) calculated in step 4.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Drift Velocity

Drift velocity refers to the average velocity that a charge carrier, such as an electron, attains due to an electric field. In a conductor, electrons move randomly, but when an electric field is applied, they gain a net velocity in the direction of the field. This drift velocity is crucial for understanding how far electrons can travel in a given time, especially in alternating current (AC) circuits where the direction of current changes periodically.
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Alternating Current (AC)

Alternating current (AC) is an electric current that reverses direction periodically, typically in a sinusoidal manner. In the context of the question, the AC frequency of 60 Hz indicates that the current changes direction 60 times per second. This periodic change affects how far electrons can drift in one cycle, as their motion is not continuous but oscillatory, impacting the average distance traveled during each cycle.
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Ohm's Law and Power Calculation

Ohm's Law states that the current (I) through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor (I = V/R). In this scenario, the power (P) of the toaster is given as 750 W, which can be used to calculate the current flowing through the wires. Understanding this relationship is essential for determining the maximum current and subsequently the maximum drift speed of the electrons in the wire.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Small changes in the length of an object can be measured using a strain gauge sensor, which is a wire that when undeformed has length ℓ₀, cross-sectional area A₀, and resistance R₀. This sensor is rigidly affixed to the object’s surface, aligning its length in the direction in which length changes are to be measured. As the object deforms, the length of the wire sensor changes by Δℓ, and the resulting change ΔR in the sensor’s resistance is measured. Assuming that as the solid wire is deformed to a length ℓ, its density and volume remain constant (only approximately valid), show that the strain ( = Δℓ / ℓ₀ ) of the wire sensor, and thus of the object to which it is attached, is approximately ΔR / 2R₀.

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Textbook Question

The level of liquid helium (temperature ≈ 4K) in its storage tank can be monitored using a vertically aligned niobium–titanium (NbTi) wire, whose length ℓ spans the height of the tank. In this level-sensing setup, an electronic circuit maintains a constant electrical current I at all times in the NbTi wire and a voltmeter monitors the voltage V across this wire. The NbTi wire is superconducting ( R = 0) if below its transition temperature of 10 K, so the portion of the wire immersed in the liquid helium is in the superconducting state, while the portion above the liquid (in helium vapor with temperature above 10 K) is in the normal state. Define ƒ = x/ℓ to be the fraction of the tank filled with liquid helium (Fig. 25–40) and V₀ to be the value of the voltage V when the tank is empty (ƒ = 0) . Determine the relation between f and V (in terms of V₀).

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Textbook Question

Household wiring has sometimes used aluminium instead of copper.Typical copper wire used for home wiring in the U.S. has a diameter of 1.63 mm. What is the resistance of 125 m of this wire?

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Textbook Question

Household wiring has sometimes used aluminium instead of copper. What would be the resistance of the same wire if it were made of aluminum?

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