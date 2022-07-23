Textbook Question
(a) What is the current in the 13-Ω heating element of a 240-V clothes dryer?
(b) How much charge passes through the element in 15 min? (Assume direct current.)
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(a) What is the current in the 13-Ω heating element of a 240-V clothes dryer?
(b) How much charge passes through the element in 15 min? (Assume direct current.)
A 4.5-V battery is connected to a bulb whose resistance is 2.3 Ω. How many electrons leave the battery per minute?
A 12-V battery causes a current of 0.50 A through a resistor. How many joules of energy does the battery lose in a minute?
What voltage will produce 0.25 A of current through a 5400-Ω resistor?