An electric car uses a 45-kW (160-hp) motor. If the battery pack is designed for 340 V, what current would the motor need to draw from the battery? Neglect any energy losses in getting energy from the battery to the motor.
A rectangular solid made of carbon has sides of lengths 1.0 cm, 2.0 cm, and 4.0 cm, lying along the x, y, and z axes, respectively (Fig. 25–36). Determine the resistance for current that passes through the solid in the y direction, (Assume the resistivity is ρ = 3.0 x 10⁻⁵ Ω•m).
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Key Concepts
Resistivity
Resistance
Geometric Orientation
A 4.5-V battery is connected to a bulb whose resistance is 2.3 Ω. How many electrons leave the battery per minute?
The filament of an incandescent lightbulb has a resistance of 12 Ω at 20°C and 140 Ω when hot.
(a) Calculate the temperature of the filament when it is hot, and take into account the change in length and area of the filament due to thermal expansion (assume tungsten for which the thermal expansion coefficient is ≈ 5.5 10⁻⁶ C°⁻¹ ).
(b) In this temperature range, what is the percentage change in resistance due to thermal expansion, and what is the percentage change in resistance due solely to the change in ρ? Use Eq. 25–5.
A 12-V battery causes a current of 0.50 A through a resistor. How many joules of energy does the battery lose in a minute?
Neglect the internal resistance of a battery unless the problem refers to it. Ten 7.0-W Christmas tree lights are connected in series to each other and to a 120-V source. What is the resistance of each bulb?
The heating element of an electric oven is designed to produce 3.1 kW of heat when connected to a 240-V source. What must be the resistance of the element?