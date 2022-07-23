Step 3: Use the fact that the voltage across the galvanometer and the shunt resistor must be the same (since they are in parallel). The voltage across the shunt resistor is \( V_s = I_s \cdot R_s \), where \( R_s \) is the resistance of the shunt resistor. Set \( V_g = V_s \) and solve for \( R_s \): \( R_s = \frac{V_g}{I_s} \).