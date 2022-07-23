(III) Determine the net resistance in Fig. 26–61 (a) between points a and c, and (b) between points a and b. Assume R' ≠ R. [Hint: Apply an emf between the two points in each case and determine currents; use symmetry at junctions.]
A galvanometer has an internal resistance of 32 Ω and deflects full scale for a 48-μA current. Describe how to use this galvanometer to make an ammeter to read currents up to 25 A.
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Key Concepts
Galvanometer
Shunt Resistor
Current Division
A galvanometer has a sensitivity of 45kΩ/V and internal resistance 20.0 Ω. How could you make this into an ammeter that reads 1.0 A full scale?
(II) Suppose two batteries, with unequal emfs of 2.00 V and 3.00 V, are connected as shown in Fig. 26–63. If each internal resistance is r = 0.350Ω and R = 4.00Ω, what is the voltage across the resistor R?
A galvanometer has an internal resistance of 32 Ω and deflects full scale for a 48-μA current. Describe how to use this galvanometer to make a voltmeter to give a full scale deflection of 250 V.
In the circuit shown in Fig. 26–75, the 33-Ω resistor dissipates 0.80 W. What is the battery voltage?
The performance of the starter circuit in a car can be significantly degraded by a small amount of corrosion on a battery terminal. Figure 26–88a depicts a properly functioning circuit with a battery (12.5-V emf, 0.02-Ω internal resistance) attached via corrosion-free cables to a starter motor of resistance Rs = 0.15Ω. Sometime later, corrosion between a battery terminal and a starter cable introduces an extra series resistance of only RC = 0.10Ω into the circuit as suggested in Fig. 26–88b. Let P0 be the power delivered to the starter in the circuit free of corrosion, and let P be the power delivered to the starter with corrosion. Determine the ratio P/P0.