[In these Problems neglect the internal resistance of a battery unless the Problem refers to it.]
(II) Determine the voltage across each resistor
[In these Problems neglect the internal resistance of a battery unless the Problem refers to it.]
(II) Determine the voltage across each resistor
Neglect the internal resistance of a battery unless the problem refers to it. Eight bulbs are connected in parallel to a 120-V source by two long leads of total resistance 1.4 Ω. If 210 mA flows through each bulb, what is the resistance of each, and what fraction of the total power is wasted in the leads?
[In these Problems neglect the internal resistance of a battery unless the Problem refers to it.]
(II) What is the net resistance of the circuit connected to the battery in Fig. 26–46?
[In these Problems neglect the internal resistance of a battery unless the Problem refers to it.]
(II) Determine the current through each resistor.