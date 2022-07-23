Voltage Divider Rule

The Voltage Divider Rule is a fundamental principle used in circuit analysis that describes how the voltage is distributed across resistors in series. According to this rule, the voltage across a resistor in a series circuit is a fraction of the total voltage, proportional to the resistance of that resistor. This concept is particularly relevant in the context of the problem, as it helps in determining the voltage across the unknown resistor R based on the known voltage across the 10.00-MΩ resistor.