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Ch. 29 - Electromagnetic Induction and Faraday's Law
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 29 - Electromagnetic Induction and Faraday's LawProblem 75
Chapter 28, Problem 75

What is the energy dissipated as a function of time in a circular loop of 18 turns of wire having a radius of 10.0 cm and a resistance of 2.0 Ω if the plane of the loop is perpendicular to a magnetic field given by B(t) = B₀e⁻ᵗ/ʳ with B₀ = 0.50 T and τ = 0.10 s?

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Step 1: Calculate the area of the circular loop. The area of a single loop is given by the formula A = πr², where r is the radius of the loop. Since the radius is given as 10.0 cm, convert it to meters (r = 0.10 m) before substituting into the formula.
Step 2: Determine the total magnetic flux through the loop as a function of time. The magnetic flux Φ(t) is given by Φ(t) = N * B(t) * A, where N is the number of turns (18), B(t) is the time-dependent magnetic field (B₀e⁻ᵗ/ʳ), and A is the area of the loop calculated in Step 1.
Step 3: Use Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction to find the induced EMF (ε) as a function of time. Faraday's law states that ε = -dΦ/dt, where Φ is the magnetic flux. Differentiate the expression for Φ(t) obtained in Step 2 with respect to time t.
Step 4: Calculate the power dissipated in the loop as a function of time. The power dissipated is given by P(t) = ε²/R, where ε is the induced EMF from Step 3 and R is the resistance of the loop (2.0 Ω). Substitute the expression for ε(t) into this formula.
Step 5: Simplify the expression for P(t) to obtain the energy dissipated as a function of time. This will involve substituting the values of constants (N, B₀, τ, A, and R) into the formula derived in Step 4 and simplifying the result.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electromagnetic Induction

Electromagnetic induction is the process by which a changing magnetic field within a closed loop induces an electromotive force (EMF) in the wire. According to Faraday's law, the induced EMF is proportional to the rate of change of magnetic flux through the loop. This principle is crucial for understanding how the magnetic field B(t) affects the energy dissipated in the wire loop.
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Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. In this context, it helps to calculate the current induced in the wire loop due to the changing magnetic field, which is essential for determining the energy dissipated as heat in the resistance of the wire.
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Energy Dissipation in Resistive Circuits

Energy dissipation in resistive circuits occurs when electrical energy is converted into heat due to the resistance of the material. The power (P) dissipated can be calculated using the formula P = I²R, where I is the current through the resistor. Understanding this concept is vital for calculating the total energy dissipated over time as the magnetic field changes and induces current in the wire loop.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a certain region of space near Earth’s surface, a uniform horizontal magnetic field of magnitude B exists above a level defined to be y = 0. Below y = 0, the field abruptly becomes zero (Fig. 29–63). A vertical square wire loop has resistivity ρ, mass density ρm, diameter d, and side length ℓ. It is initially at rest with its lower horizontal side at y = 0 and is then allowed to fall under gravity, with its plane perpendicular to the direction of the magnetic field. (a) While the loop is still partially immersed in the magnetic field (as it falls into the zero-field region), determine the magnetic “drag” force that acts on it at the moment when its speed is υ. (b) Assume that the loop achieves a constant terminal velocity VT before its upper horizontal side exits the field. Determine a formula for VT. (c) If the loop is made of copper and B = 0.80 T, find VT.

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Textbook Question

Apply Faraday’s law, in the form of Eq. 29–8, to show that the static electric field between the plates of a parallel-plate capacitor cannot drop abruptly to zero at the edges, but must, in fact, fringe. Use the path shown dashed in Fig. 29–61. [Hint: Assume the contrary: that there is no fringing. Show that this assumption leads to a contradiction.]

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Textbook Question

A high-intensity desk lamp is rated at 35 W but requires only 12 V. It contains a transformer that converts 120-V household voltage.

(c) What is the current in the primary coil?

(d) What is the resistance of the bulb when on?

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Textbook Question

In an experiment, a coil was mounted on a low-friction cart that moved through the magnetic field B of a permanent magnet. The speed of the cart v and the induced voltage V were simultaneously measured, as the cart moved through the magnetic field, using a computer-interfaced motion sensor and a voltmeter. The Table below shows the collected data:

Make a graph of the induced voltage, V, vs. the speed, v. Determine a best-fit linear equation for the data. Theoretically, the relationship between V and v is given by V = BN𝓁𝓋 where N is the number of turns of the coil, B is the magnetic field, and ℓ is the average of the inside and outside widths of the coil. In the experiment, B = 0.126 T, N = 50, and ℓ = 0.0561 m.

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Textbook Question

Determine the magnetic field at a point P due to a very long wire with a square bend as shown in Fig. 28–63. The point P is halfway between the two corners.

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Textbook Question

A high-intensity desk lamp is rated at 35 W but requires only 12 V. It contains a transformer that converts 120-V household voltage.

(a) Is the transformer step-up or step-down?

(b) What is the current in the secondary coil when the lamp is on?

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