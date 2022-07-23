At t = 0, the current through a 60.0-mH inductor is 50.0 mA and is increasing at the rate of 78.0 mA/s. What is the initial energy stored in the inductor, and how long does it take for the energy to increase by a factor of 8.0 from the initial value?
A pair of straight parallel thin wires, such as a lamp cord, each of radius r, are a distance 𝓁 apart and carry current to a circuit some distance away. Ignoring the field within each wire, show that the inductance per unit length is (μ₀/π) ln[(𝓁 - r) /r].
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Key Concepts
Inductance
Magnetic Field Due to Current
Logarithmic Relationship in Inductance
An ac voltage source V = Vo sin (ωt + 90°) is connected across an inductor L and current I = Io sin (ωt) flows in this circuit. Note that the current and source voltage are 90° out of phase.
(a) Directly calculate the average power delivered by the source over one period T of its sinusoidal cycle via the integral P = ∫₀ᵀ VI dt/T.
(b) Apply the relation P = Iᵣₘₛ Vᵣₘₛ cos Φ to this circuit and show that the answer you obtain is consistent with that found in part (a). Comment on your results.
An inductance coil draws 2.2 A dc when connected to a 45-V battery. When connected to a 60.0-Hz 120-V (rms) source, the current drawn is 3.8 A (rms). Determine the inductance and resistance of the coil.
At time t = 0, the switch in the circuit shown in Fig. 30–30 is closed. After a sufficiently long time, steady currents I₁, I₂, and I₃ flow through resistors R₁, R₂, and R₃, respectively. Determine these three currents.
Show that the power delivered by a three-phase ac source equals a constant P = 3Vo²/2R, by combining the four equations in Section 30–11.
For an underdamped LRC circuit, determine a formula for the energy U = UE + UB stored in the electric and magnetic fields as a function of time. Give answer in terms of the initial charge Qo on the capacitor.