Magnetic Field in a Toroid

The magnetic field inside a toroid is generated by the current flowing through its windings and is confined within the core. The magnetic field strength B at a distance r from the center of the toroid can be derived using Ampère’s Law, leading to the expression B = (μ₀N I) / (2πr) for r between the inner and outer radii. Understanding this relationship is crucial for calculating the self-inductance of the toroid.