(II) If the solenoid in Fig. 29–47 is being pulled away from the loop shown, in what direction is the induced current in the loop? Explain.
(III) A toroid has a rectangular cross section as shown in Fig. 30–26. Show that the self-inductance is
where N is the total number of turns and r₁, r₂ and h are the dimensions shown in Fig. 30–26. [Hint: Use Ampère’s law to get B as a function of r inside the toroid, and integrate.]
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Key Concepts
Self-Inductance
Ampère’s Law
Magnetic Field in a Toroid
(II) For the toroid of Fig. 30–26, determine the energy density in the magnetic field as a function of r(r₁ < r < r₂) and integrate this over the volume to obtain the total energy stored in the toroid, which carries a current I in each of its N loops.
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A coil has 3.25-Ω resistance and 440-mH inductance. If the current is 3.00 A and is increasing at a rate of 3.15 A/s, what is the potential difference across the coil at this moment?
What is the energy density at the center of a circular loop of wire carrying a 19.0-A current if the radius of the loop is 28.0 cm?
The magnetic field inside an air-filled solenoid 38.0 cm long and 2.10 cm in diameter is 0.720 T. Approximately how much energy is stored in this field?
(II) Part of a single rectangular loop of wire with dimensions shown in Fig. 29–49 is situated inside a region of uniform magnetic field of 0.650 T. The total resistance of the loop is 0.250 Ω. Calculate the force required to pull the loop from the field (to the right) at a constant velocity of 3.40 m/s. Neglect gravity.