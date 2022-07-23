Filter circuit. Figure 30–33 shows a simple filter circuit designed to pass dc voltages with minimal attenuation and to remove, as much as possible, any ac components (such as 60-Hz line voltage that could cause hum in an audio system, for example). Assume V in = V 1 + V 2 where V 1 is dc and V 2 = V 20 sin ωt, and that any resistance is very small. (a) Determine the current through the capacitor: give amplitude and phase (assume R = 0 and X L > X C ). (b) Show that the ac component of the output voltage, V 2out , equals (Q/C) - V 1 where Q is the charge on the capacitor at any instant, and determine the amplitude and phase of V 2out (c) Show that the attenuation of the ac voltage is greatest when X C << X L , and calculate the ratio of the output to input ac voltage in this case. (d) Compare the dc output voltage to input voltage.