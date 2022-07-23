Compare 1030 on the AM dial to 103.1 on FM. Which has the longer wavelength, and by what factor is it larger?
Suppose you have a car with a 100-hp engine. How large a solar panel would you need to replace the engine with solar power? Assume that the solar panels can utilize 20% of the maximum solar energy that reaches the Earth’s surface (1000 W/m²). Explain why or why not this is practical.
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Key Concepts
Horsepower and Power Conversion
Solar Panel Efficiency
Solar Energy Availability
A satellite beams microwave radiation with a power of 16 kW toward the Earth’s surface, 550 km away. When the beam strikes Earth, its circular diameter is about 1500 m. Find the rms electric field strength of the beam.
(III) (a) When a circular parallel-plate capacitor is being charged as in Example 31–1, show that the Poynting vector points radially inward toward the center of the capacitor, parallel to the plates.
(II) Laser light can be focused (at best) to a spot with a radius r equal to its wavelength ⋋. Suppose a 1.0-W beam of green laser light (⋋ = 5 x 10-7 m) forms such a spot and illuminates a cylindrical object of radius r and length r (Fig. 31–25). Estimate (a) the radiation pressure and force on the object, and (b) its acceleration, if its density equals that of water and it absorbs all the radiation. [This order-of-magnitude calculation convinced researchers of the feasibility of “optical tweezers,” page 916.]
(a) When a circular parallel-plate capacitor is being charged as in Example 31–1, show that the Poynting vector points radially inward toward the center of the capacitor, parallel to the plates.
(b) Integrate over the cylindrical boundary of the capacitor gap to show that the rate at which energy enters the capacitor is equal to the rate at which electrostatic energy is being stored in the electric field of the capacitor (Section 24–4). Ignore fringing of .
An amateur radio operator wishes to build a receiver that can tune a range from 14.0 MHz to 15.0 MHz. A variable capacitor has a minimum capacitance of 95 pF.
(a) What is the required value of the inductance?
(b) What is the maximum capacitance used on the variable capacitor?