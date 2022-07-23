Explain why the secondary maxima in the single-slit diffraction pattern do not occur precisely at β/2 = (m + 1/2)π where m = 1, 2, 3, ... Carefully and precisely plot the curves y = β/2 and y = tan β/2. From their intersections, determine the values of β for the first and second secondary maxima. What is the percent difference from β/2 = (m + 1/2)π?
(a) Derive an expression for the intensity in the interference pattern for three equally spaced slits. Express in terms of δ = 2πd sin θ / λ where d is the distance between adjacent slits and assume the slit width D ≈ λ.
(b) Show that there is only one secondary maximum between principal peaks.
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Key Concepts
Interference Pattern
Path Difference and Phase Difference
Secondary Maxima
(III) Derive an expression for the intensity in the interference pattern for three equally spaced slits. Express in terms of δ = 2πd sin θ / λ where d is the distance between adjacent slits and assume the slit width D ≈ λ . Show that there is only one secondary maximum between principal peaks.
In a double-slit experiment, let d = 5.00D = 40.0λ. Compare (as a ratio) the intensity of the third-order interference maximum with that of the zero-order maximum.
The nearest neighboring star to the Sun is about 4 light-years away. If a planet happened to be orbiting this star at an orbital radius equal to that of the Earth–Sun distance, what minimum diameter would an Earth-based telescope’s aperture have to be in order to obtain an image that resolved this star–planet system? Assume the light emitted by the star and planet has a wavelength of 550 nm.
When driving at night, your eyes’ pupils have dilated to a 7.5-mm diameter. If your vision is diffraction limited, what would be the greatest distance at which you could resolve the two headlights of an oncoming car, which are spaced 1.5 m apart? Assume a wavelength of 550 nm for the light.
Two 0.010-mm-wide slits are 0.030 mm apart (center to center). Determine (a) the spacing between interference fringes for 520-nm light on a screen 1.0 m away and (b) the distance between the two diffraction minima on either side of the central maximum of the envelope.